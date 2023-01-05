–COMMENTARY–
Forget the usual losing 10 pounds as your new year’s resolution. It’s a bit frivolous now and, let’s be honest, how many times have we actually done it?
Something far more important has presented itself, indeed has been for some time, and demands our urgent attention for 2023.
Our Republic is vanishing, if it still exists at all, and is being replaced by a technocratic surveillance state with a more than passing similarity to communist China.
That’s the message, via Elon Musk and others, that’s shining through from the almost daily revelations of the collusion between government, BigTech, BigPharma, and the rest of the globalist empire that seeks to control our every action and thought.
But we… We, the People… have the power to defeat this. Don’t look to politicians to do it for you. Many, if not most, are already bought and paid for by the same forces. If a few do something good, so much the better. But don’t rely on it. Rely on yourself.
The way to succeed isn’t complicated if you remember that you too are media. You have a voice. You can and should pass information to people as much and as often as you can. You don’t have to have a podcast or your own Substack. Person-to-person contact is often better and more effective. Most of our country doesn’t realize what’s happening to them. Explain it. Change will come from this.
But in doing so, be as kind and generous as you can, though it can be difficult at times. Choose your interlocutor carefully. Remember these people have been brainwashed for a considerable amount of time. Some are prepared to hear things, others not. Also, choose your subject matter carefully. Some people are just beginning to seem willing to discuss illegal government shut downs, bias in our educational system, the open border, and now illogical gender issues, less so election integrity. That will come. It’s all about patience.
One way to approach people is to ask them questions politely, rather than to confront them with a direct argument. Let them think things through for themselves, rather than create intransigence. If you get a positive result, ask yet another question, but resist the temptation to go too far. You don’t want the snail to go back into its shell. When they are by themselves, they will have something to think about.
More importantly, resist the suggestion that some have made to employ a conservative version of the deceitful techniques of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radical.” Do so and you will start to resemble Alinsky yourself. You don’t want that. The truth is on our side. Be honest and always be a soldier for good.
I know I’m sounding a little prescriptive here. But I feel incredibly lucky to have this growing forum through which to express my opinions, and I want others to know they have a role to play that’s in many ways equal or superior.
I also want to remind myself of how to behave because I’m as tempted as any to get into counter-productive arguments with those I have no chance of convincing. In fact, I have more than a few times.
These last few years have been filled with much doom and gloom and, as Edward Ring has written eloquently on American Greatness, it’s time for a resurgence of optimism. Pessimism is a self-fulfilling prophecy employed by the globalists to engineer a future that none of us should want.
So I urge all to make saving our Republic your number one new year’s resolution for 2023.
By doing this, you will have the added benefit that it will be making you happy. Nothing leads to more feelings of contentment than the sense that you’re doing something positive for others (and, in this case, yourself, of course).
Happy New Year to all – you are the people that can and will save our Republic.
Views expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Sierra County Sentinel.
