The latest actors and writers strikes may seem a world away but they actually have a direct effect on our little town. First, for the record I stand completely with my brothers and sisters on strike.
The issues of Artificial Intelligence writing scripts and replacing actors is moving so rapidly we have to address them now and continue to address them in real time as technologies advance. Waiting three years for the next contract will be too late.
We were already in discussions to bring a major motion picture here this fall. That’s on hold for now. Let’s hope it will pick back up soon. The historic El Cortez will be running out of quality programming to show you by September, and if production is shut down like it was in the Covid years, it could be some time before we see more decent movies.
The first run movies we have been screening this summer have had a great response for the most part, but we pay over 2/3rds to the distributors and at $8 or $6 per ticket, the couple of bucks we’re left with doesn’t come close to covering our costs… much less rent. As a non-profit, we’ve always expected to cover some of the expenses ourselves, but as numbers continue to decline that becomes more impractical. We’re hanging in there due to the patience of our landlords and the Mighty Moshe Koenick, a town treasure who we rely on so much. Thanks Mo!
We’d like to always be here. We’re the heart of a vibrant downtown, often the brightest light in a long winter. We’re where you saw your first Alien towering over you, cheered for the Top Gun or maybe cried a little when Bambi died. We were humbled and honored to see the kids of Sierra County returning for a second screening so they can cheer for Spider-Man and cheer even louder for Spiderwoman. We get that we’re not just a building. We’re the town's movie theatre and that makes it important to save.
What can you do? Come see a movie, rent the place for private functions, post our programming, talk about us on line or advertise on the big screen and on our multiple social media platforms. We are a non-profit so we can accept donations and grants. All proceeds are tax deductible.
We will continue to offer free events like the Los Foodies Pot Luck this Tuesday, Salt of the Earth on Labor Day, and our Community Christmas sing-along, but this strike will affect us for possibly a while.
We appreciate the continued support of this community. Thank you.
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.