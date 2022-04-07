Truth or Consequences needs to have a discussion about housing.
In the three years I’ve lived here, the price of a home has gone up substantially. This is largely caused by the proliferation of Air BnB, as well as a class of buyer that the nation is collectively currently dealing with, a “Wall Street” buyer, think investment firms like Blackrock.
Recently, the Wall Street Journal, Slate, Vice, and CNN have been just a few of the major news sources covering both these phenomena. Both Air BnB and ‘investment buyers’ are detrimental to the health of communities. Across the country, municipalities are taking action to protect themselves from the damages to a community in which the citizens are forced into renting at exorbitant rates, as hedge fund property managers decide short term rentals bring in more money.
This conversation needs to be occurring here in T-or-C, as it has in the zoning meetings in cities like Crested Butte, CO to Baltimore, MD. Here in the bathhouse we’re seeing more development and houses being built. This is good, but we should realize it can and has been done wrong. We should not build any new roads; we need to incentivize ‘in-fill’.
We also shouldn’t be courting an ‘investment buyer’ class. Putting limits on Air BnB’s is the most practical way to protect our town from ‘investment buyers,’ and in so doing we can join a conversation that is happening across the country in each little municipality like ours.
s/Kyle Smith
T-or-C, NM
