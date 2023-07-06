A sign on the door of our Public Library informs us that the amount charged per copy will increase from 10 cents to 25 cents on July 1, 2023. I think a 250 percent increase is an unfortunate decision.
Both the percentage of those living under the poverty level and the percentage of seniors living here is about 30%. This is higher than the national average. Access to copying services is extremely limited and the librarians like to refer us to the copy service by the laundromat on East Third. That's about it for us here.
I have items that need copying that have increased 250%. I think those that are younger and working don't realize how difficult it is to obtain that money for some of us. I would suggest that there at least be a senior citizen discount and that you reconsider this unfortunate decision.
I would have liked to send copies of this to the Library Board but there is no information available on the city’s website.
s/Dave Willard II
T-or-C, NM
