The Sheriffs! Deputized Veterans! The US Marshals! Interpol! Can stop the root of all evil! Arrest ‘all’ the privately-owned, criminally-syndicated ‘central’ usurious bankers destroying every country – from the Bank of International Settlements, World Bank, International Money Fund, Import Export Banks down to The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve!
The Bible condemns usury banking: Deuteronomy 23:19: "Thou shalt not lend upon usury to thy brother; usury of money, usury of victuals, usury of anything that is lent upon usury."
"All the perplexities, confusion and distress in America arise, not from defects in their Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from the downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit and circulation." –John Adams 1787
While visiting England, Benjamin Franklin was asked about the prosperous condition of the Colonies. His reply was: "That is simple. It is only because in the Colonies we issue our own money. It is called 'Colonial Scrip,' and we issue it in the proper proportion to the demands of trade and industry."
Soon that information was brought to the Rothschild's bank, which coerced the English Parliament to pass a Bill providing that no Colony could issue its own money! Within one year from that date the streets of the Colonies were filled with the unemployed! This was the original cause of the Revolutionary War!
What destroyed the value of the Colonial Script during our righteous revolution was Britain counterfeited bales of the script [as a war measure] making it nearly worthless as the present Federal Reserve ‘as a war measure’ is doing on Americans!
"He who takes usury for a loan of money acts unjustly, for he sells what does not exist. It is wrong in itself to take a price (usury) for the use of money lent, and as in the case of other offences against justice, one is bound to make restitution of his unjustly acquired money." –Saint Thomas Aquinas
When the people of the world finally decide to stop being played as fools, freedom resumes! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
