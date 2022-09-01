POTUS Andrew Jackson is the ‘only US President’ that put America’s balance sheet in the debt-free black.
That’s right! America was financially solvent under Andrew Jackson! He was hated by the bankers! They tried assassinating him and greatly propagandized against him as the media did against Thomas Jefferson and now Donald John Trump!
These three – Jefferson, Jackson and Trump – are our greatest presidents, hated by the seed-of-the-serpent exploiters of the people, but loved by real Americans!
“Justice, full and ample justice, to every portion of the United States, should be the ruling principle of every freeman, and should guide the deliberations of every public body, whether it be state or national.” –Andrew Jackson
The War of 1812 was caused mostly by the banker’s usury system and the group YAHWAHsua Jesus condemned – the lawyers! America under Jefferson, Madison and Jackson tried to free herself of both of them!
The portrait of Andrew Jackson on the $20 Federal Reserve (DEBT) Note in your wallet or purse is not to honor him, but the banker’s mocking him, that his destroying the second usury bank’s 20-year charter became permanent in 1913 under the treason of POTUS Wilson, treason of Congress assembled and treason of the judiciary!
For America and the population of the world to survive and thrive demands the total uprooting of the treason seeds planted long ago – the poison fruit – we experience today! Americans must return to the Decalogue – The Ten Commandants – that treason removed! The Federal Reserve pirate private bankers never made it possible to be free from debt! It’s impossible!
These three maxims will help the world cancel all fraudulent debts! “A l'impossible nul n'est tenu. No one is bound to do what is impossible. 1 Bouv. Inst. n. 601.” And “Constructio contra rationem introducta, potius usurpatio quam consuetudo appellari debet. A custom introduced against reason ought rather to be called an usurpation than a custom. Co. Litt. 113.” And “Contractus ex turpi caus, vel contr bonos mores nullus est. A contract founded on a base and unlawful consideration, or against good morals, is null. Hob. 167; Dig. 2, 14, 27, 4”.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
