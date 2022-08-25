Are ‘all’ politicians compromised? Is the UN/WEF running this country now under a Marxist regime? Have every government joined the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset to cull 94 percent of humanity, destroy the food, energy supplies, implement massive designed inflated dollar destruction, and military decimation with the weaponized COVID-19 jab injections, via the largest medical genocide in human history?
Baal Bidenflation’s treason to ‘forever enslave America’ with a ‘forced use’ of Central Bank Digital Currencies – Satanic cashless system of buying and selling, ‘is in place’ to remove cash and privacy in ‘all’ transactions possibly on December 13, 2022 through Executive Order 14067!
Learn this! “Banking was conceived in iniquity and was born in sin. The bankers own the earth. Take it away from them, but leave them the power to create deposits, and with a flick of the pen they will create enough deposits to buy it back again. However, take it away from them, and all the great fortunes like mine will disappear and they ought to disappear, for this would be a happier and better world to live in. But, if you wish to remain the slaves of the bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, let them continue to create money and create deposits.” –Josiah Stamp
On May 23, 1933, Congressman, Louis T. McFadden, brought formal charges against the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank system, The Comptroller of the Currency and the Secretary of United States Treasury for numerous criminal acts, including but not limited to, Conspiracy, Fraud, Unlawful Conversion, and Treason. The petition for Articles of Impeachment as thereafter referred to the Judiciary Committee and has yet to be acted on! Imagine that!
Despite Judas Goat Joe, Joker Joint Chiefs, Gangrene Generals, and Department of Defense Duds treason abandoning over $80 billion in weaponry and many thousands of Americans and allies to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Good news – veterans have rescued 17,000 from Afghanistan! Amen!
People of conscience are morally and lawfully obligated to publicly adhere to Constitutional principles; publicly condemn the evil laws and steadfastly disobey! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
