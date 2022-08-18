In Part 5 of this series I asked if there’s “treason” in the US Treasury – the Answer is ‘Yes’! Every US Department of the Treasury – Treasury Secretary Officeholder (78 of them) from Alexander Hamilton to Janet Louise Yellen is/are seeds-of-the-serpent with perjured oaths! Americans were to be free of the ‘Old World’ feudal-serfdom-system of titles, usurious banking and corporation(s)!
Our U.S. Constitution is written with only 17 powers! Alexander Hamilton’s hocus-pocus usurpation of ‘implied powers’ enabled usurious central banking and law for dead entities, i.e. corporations into the U.S. Constitution and original 13 United States, now 50, destroying the firewall of having written constitutions and the Ninth and Tenth Article of The Bill of Rights!
In less than three years after ratification, circa 1790 Alexander Hamilton showed his evil seed-of-the-serpent, suddenly feigned, discovered, imagined "implied powers" and wrecked the Constitution! Congress and George Washington joined the treason in 1791.
Bypassing the amendment process to grant a ‘new power’ with ‘implied power(s) forever destroyed the purpose of having a written constitution with few enabled-powers and the Article 5 amending process necessary to grant ‘any’ and ‘all’ new powers!
The following Jefferson and Jackson quotes give you the ‘root’ of why America is a bankrupted captured nation and people. If Aaron Burr hadn’t have slain Alexander Hamilton in a duel on July 11, 1804, our ruination would’ve been much sooner!
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [the banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.” –Thomas Jefferson
“You are a den of vipers. I intend to rout you out and by the Eternal God I will rout you out. If the people only understood the rank injustice of our money and banking system, there would be a revolution before morning.” –Andrew Jackson
We can reverse treason at any time!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.