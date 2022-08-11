Is there any doubt the Democrat Party, The World Economic Forum, The Federal Reserve Banking System and ‘all’ other worldwide fiat-money-creation-institutions are criminal syndicates that systematically pervert the law, pervert contract, pervert commerce necessitating that their members, corporations and properties be seized?
The perjured-oath-of-office Democrat Party criminal syndicate(s) have weaponized, misrepresented, perverted and altered the police powers of the state to follow an entirely contrary purpose, corrupting law into despotic-weapons to foment societal destruction! We must not panic but resolve to peacefully remove the cancer(s).
Are there treason, treachery, chicanery and sabotage in the US Treasury? Is there fraud in the FBI, CIA, IRS, DEA, and many if not ‘most all’ of the Administrative State that has rotted America from circa 1789-2022? Our moral duty to God, each other and our posterity is to rid ourselves of these extra-constitution entities never authorized by our forefathers or ourselves!
The venom of Evil – which is everywhere today – seeks to paralyze our individual and collective moral mind. Satan’s tares, his gangs – ‘all’ the entities mentioned above and others not mentioned know this. They hope you’re snarled in their web, express cognitive dissonance, utter disbelief, and be terrified – that you will become passively powerless to act! We must stop them! Stand strong for their arrests and destroy their criminal-corporate-charters!
We were warned by U.S. President Thomas Jefferson – when he fought to stop the first Rothschild based bank implanted in America by traitor-mole Alexander Hamilton! Let me issue and control a nation's money and I care not who writes the laws. –Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Want to know and comprehend why corporations are ruling you? “I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity under the name of funding is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” –Thomas Jefferson to John Taylor, circa 1816
Become modern-day Paul Revere’s! Get off the couch! We have a country to save from the criminally syndicated Democrat Party! I’ll develop this more next time!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
