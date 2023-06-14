Act of War Treason! China Communist Party puppet Biden desecrates our American flag! It’s not enough for Baphomet-Biden to destroy America in every way! Pedo-Joe has captured even America’s identity by displaying the Sodomite Lake of Fire banner in a higher position than Old Glory on the White House for transvestites as a nation captured by Sodomites!
Provost Marshal military police! Arrest traitor Joe Biden! Federal Marshals! Cross-dressing to confuse children are lewd criminal acts! Everyone participating must be arrested!
No other flag may be flown above or to the right of the U.S. flag, except at the United Nations headquarters. Citizens may fly the flag at any time but preferably from sunrise to sunset – except for special occasions or when well-lighted. With dignity, our flag should never touch the ground!
Minimally any person (even Beijing Biden) who, within the District of Columbia, in any manner, for exhibition or display or otherwise ‘placed’ for violation of flag code is deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $100 or by imprisonment for not more than 30 days, or both, in the discretion of the court.
But on the White House it is treason! Treason! It’s unlawful for anyone in military service to salute any other flag than our American flag! All top officers celebrating/saluting a sodomite banner must be Uniform Code of Military Justice Court Martialed!
The U.S. has celebrated the Stars and Stripes via POTUS Woodrow Wilson’s proclamation establishing June 14 as Flag Day in May 1916, following several states commemorating the day before to 1916.
In 1877 the first Flag Day was celebrated, 100 years after the Continental Congress adopted the flag. In 1949, President Harry Truman officially made Flag Day a day of national observance. Flag etiquette has long been established to ensure the flag is ‘treated with dignity’. In 1942 Congress created the U.S. Flag Code, which provides guidelines for the display and care of the flag.
Flags should now hang freely stars down as a distress signal. America is a captured nation!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
