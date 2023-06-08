The Satanic-unelected-globalist have implemented way, way beyond eugenics! The [s]elected 196 rogue countries 'narcissistic sociopath-psychopathic-officeholder-traitors’ to humanity have implemented way, way beyond global genocide-democide! It’s extinction!
Cultural Marxist Revolution (American style) wokeism, technocracy, artificial intelligence, 80,000 chemicals, geo-engineering, medical tyranny, digital IDs, digital passports, digital money, sodomite mafia, mRNA a.k.a. modRNA synthetic biology chimeras have counterfeited all life into hybrids! God’s natural creation of non-GMO is nearly extinct!
The real enemy! Unbeknownst to humanity – we’ve had world governance starting since circa 1945! The world was divided into ten regions (ten-toed regions-kingdoms of Biblical Daniel 2:31-35) by the United Nations Charter, the Club of Rome, the World Economic Forum, the Council of Foreign Relations, The Bilderberg Group, The Trilateral Commission, Fabian Socialist, Bank of International Settlements, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Rockefeller/Rothschild/Gates false philanthropy pernicious legislation and more… awaits ‘a stone was cut out without hands, which struck the image on its feet of iron and clay, and broke them in pieces’
The last stage before a country or empire falls is decadence and destruction of children. Globalists’ see “Every child in America who enters school at the age of five is mentally ill, because he comes to school with an allegiance toward our elected officials, toward our founding fathers, toward our institutions, toward the preservation of this form of government that we have. Patriotism, nationalism, and sovereignty, all that proves that children are sick because a truly well individual is one who has rejected all of those things, and is truly the international child of the future.” –Chester Middlebrook Pierce
So they institute indoctrination of Critical Race Theory, gender confusion, fake history, common core, globalism, failure to teach America’s foundations, parental rights in jeopardy, violence, suicide, depression, gangs, fornication, socialist agenda, lack of morality and discipline, masking, black lives matter, Marxism, data mining, sex changes, transgenderism, dismantling of America, brainwashing, climate change, Co-ed bathrooms and locker rooms, loss of free speech, boys competing in girls sports, racial discrimination, bullying, grooming, human trafficking, and more...
Why so many duped? Watch (https://rumble.com/v2s13so--full-documentary-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-by-film-maker-mikki-willi.html) – Plandemic3.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.