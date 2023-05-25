One nation under God, or one nation (world) under bribery, blackmail, mass murder, legalized plunders, satanic rituals, and fraud! It’s time to choose. United Nations Agenda 21 decreed they would seize control of flyover country. The majority of fatal COVID-19 venomous clot shots were knowingly sent to conservative states!
To properly honor those killed in action this Memorial Day, is to absolutely stop the invasion of our homeland! Purge the treason taking place from cities to capitals-capitols! This is a ‘Clarion Call’ to stop public servant employee treason from small towns to large cities, border-to-border! Research all oaths of office for validity! The enemy of all is international/national serial felon usury banks!
The world is now in the hands of the banking institutions, losing freedom of choice in the market because we’re racing toward an anti-Christ cashless society. The banksters’ deceive us to submit that we’ve no alternative but them, just as the pharma industry wants us to depend on them. There is always an alternative but you have to be mindful of it. Create 50 state commodity-backed-non-usury-banks!
3,130 counties/sheriffs must investigate suspicious disasters, meat-processing plants, train derailments and explosive fertilizer losses! Food warehouse fires, explosions. How many of them have disease-creating, smart-meters? Globalist/Chicoms could actually blow houses, factories, meat processing plants up by gas explosions, electric overload fires as we’re now unlawfully coerced-extorted-forced to take with our utilities, et cetera!
Is there no political, legal or military way out of this? Is Biden’s Communist Administrative State dug in too deep? Is the only answer to all of this, to save our lives and our country 1776X2? The second amendment gives the common American the ‘inherent right’ to take up arms, to arrest public servants that are killing them. If We the People do not act soon, it will be too late!
We’re in a war for the mind. Satan's Archons seek to destroy your mind-body-spirit. Seek the kingdom of God through Christ in order to preserve your spirit. By sorcery (pharma-gene-editing-serpentine-poisoning) humanity is deceptively destroyed!
Watch three videos to comprehend the signs of our time. ‘The Quigley Formula - G. Edward Griffin lecture’ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynVqPnMQ2sI), “Tragedy and Hope 101 interview with author Joe Plummer” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J18h--LFW_8), “Watch The Water 2” (https://frankspeech.com/video/watch-water-2).
