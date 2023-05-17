3,120 plus Counties/Sheriffs must use ‘Lethal Force’ to stop every county border combatant overrun-invasion with ‘deputized-posse-comitatus-power-honorably-discharged-combat-veterans!’ Retroactive Civil-Criminal-Forfeitures to arrest/seize ‘all’ illegal-alien-passengers on the buses, impound ‘all’ the buses, and NGOs corporate assets for human trafficking. Also withdraw-impound property taxes going to Woke-Public-Schools!
We the People must implement a ten-year moratorium on ‘all’ legal and illegal emigration-migration-immigration! The U.S. Government and fifty-states have betrayed – We the Sovereign People!
No sane government has open borders! We are experiencing “Total Betrayal!’ The perjured oaths and no proper oaths flood the federal and state offices! Evidence(s) of the lack of care, diligence and respect these traitorous people have for the US and its laws revealed.
FOIA requests and extra-constitution-actions prove – top cabinet officials and secretaries in the crooked-Biden administration lack valid U.S.C. Title 5 Section Oaths of Office! Read again! ‘All federal orders are unlawful orders!’
This means “Secretaries of Defense, State, Treasury, Energy, Transportation, Education, HHS, DHS, USDA, FBI, CIA, IRS, USFS, FDA, CDC, CBP, EPA, ATF, NSA, DIA, DOJ, FTC, NIAID, Interior, and Labor, plus VPOTUS Harris and others ‘all’ are not legal office holders because of this!”
Their ‘actionable high crimes’ and void-decisions from day-one, including but not limited to those made during the COVID-19 plandemic, open border, closed/stopped energy pipelines, lockdowns, church closures, small business closures, Afghanistan surrender of $86 billion weapons may be legally void nullities ab initio (from the beginning).
The invasion must not stand! These are Not Refugees NOT ONE! WWII General Patton commanded a 300,000 army. 300,000 illegal aliens -- men of military age caught and missed 'per month for 24 months' are an alien army within our borders! We must remove-deport ‘all’ 300,000 Chinese students in colleges too! All trade with belligerent China and Mexico must cease and their assets seized! They’re neither good trading partners nor a good neighbor respectively.
The Mexican-cartels have united to bring sabotage, mass killings, fentanyl poisonings, violence, infrastructure fires, train derailments, water poisoning, power outages, full spectrum chaos, hatred among Americans’, et cetera! Venezuela is giving false paperwork to Iranians!
More to come
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C,NM
