It’s not Title 42! It’s not Title 8! To stop the invasion of 50 states from the world’s 145 out of 196 rogue countries through the unregulated Narco-Belligerent-Combatant-Mexico seeking to totally destroy our sovereignty requires Title 10! Whereas neither the feds nor the states have followed the law on illegal aliens from circa 1986! All illegals are ‘combatant invaders!’ Up to one million more on May 11!
We the People going back to the Continental Army/Navy have the perfect inherent right to protect our borders! We not only have actual estimated count of 15 million combatant-illegals under traitor-Joe-Biden but more than 60 million caught and missed from prior willful-neglect-dereliction-of-duty-Demonrats-Republicants!
All states have organized militias aka National Guard and unorganized militias of every able-bodied male, usually ages 16 to 45 and for former officers age 65! The 3,100 plus counties must organize and do the job state and federal traitors have failed to do.
Governments and militias exist through authority delegated by the People. Those who claim that militias were replaced by the National Guard must reckon with Article I, Section I of the constitutions for most states; "All political power is inherent in the People."
We must first understand that all governments, from township to county, state to national; even private families, are ‘Jural Societies.’ The citizens of those governments are their members. Black's Law Dictionary, sixth edition, defines Jural society as, "...used as a synonym of state or organized political community."
It’s lawful for the citizens of any jural society to provide for its own protection. Black's Law Dictionary, sixth edition defines "militia" as, "The body of citizens in a state (read jural society), enrolled for discipline as a military force, but not engaged in actual service except in emergencies, as distinguished from regular troops or a standing army."
Most militias in America have been formed by good Christians, who have only the intention of protecting their families from government gone criminal! The time has come for the militias and the law reform people to come together to provide for the support and common defense.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
