First some truth! YaHWaH God never created immunity! There’s No Immunity! It’s a hocus-pocus judicial fiat in rebellion to YaHWaH’s law! If immunity existed in the universe, Satan and his angels could be redeemed and YaHWaHsua – His son died in vain on the cross! Also, until the 1940s, Americans brought criminal cases directly to grand juries!
Reported crimes weren’t [solely] subject to prosecutorial discretion and obstruction by attorneys – it’s our inherent standing and rights! We’ve ‘all’ been damaged by the Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity!
The China COVID-19 virus, the coerced taking of Polymerase Chain Reaction (“PCR”) test(s), and millions coerced into taking COVID-19 experimental chimeric-gene[ocide]-jabs by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Astra Zeneca injuries, and deaths are crimes!
The U.S. government has suspended good laws (primarily the U.S. Constitution) and adopted evil laws to facilitate mass-murder and protect themselves from transparency, accountability and prosecution; these state actions – lock-downs, essential worker classifications, destruction of small businesses, forbidding rights-of-assembly, stupid and useless masking, distancing and more are criminal, immoral, illegitimate and not-science-based!
We the People have standing! Law enforcement has a duty to arrest most of the governments worldwide! Acts of commission, omission and causation abound! So for society preservation the wicked capital-crime-criminals in government, finance, medical, pharmaceutical, i.e. all strata of society must be tried and executed timely within ten days from conviction as in former times circa 1789-1940s. The highest court is the jury. Yes, way above SCOTUS!
With that understanding – Hey, New Mexico sheriffs (CIDs) and municipal police detectives! Here’s Notice of Capital Crimes reported under 18 U.S.C. § 4: Misprision of Felony with demand for probable cause investigation! Here’s evidence New Mexico’s state government elected, appointed and hired employees are felons!
Here’s verifiable research! We demand law enforcement do their job! There’s no discretion! Here are crimes committed by the governor, cabinet, agencies, the legislature and courts. Fewer than 500 actual people out of 2 million population died from COVID-19! New Mexican’s were unlawfully deprived of sacred liberties! There’s no immunity! Arrest them all!
The video title in part is – Paid to Kill – [https://www.brighteon.com/2200bf38-293b-4e0a-956f-13c8991610b3]
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
