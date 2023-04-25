Do you know what Geneses-Genesis really encompasses? It’s genetics! The Bible is about the genetic war-enmity between Satan and the woman – between thy seed (Cain) and her seed Abel being murdered led to decedents of Seth. The Father had to protect the gene pool to Noah’s genealogy – down to Mary’s to conceive Jesus with no Nephilim (Genesis 6 Hebrew naphal, "to fall”) bloodline remaining.
Satan did his best to pervert-bastardize the bloodline to stop salvation-deliverance for We family Elohim. The crucifixion sealed success – it is finished! Rejoice!
Do you know what constitutes a valid election? Only the ‘elect of God’ YaHVaH-Elohim can be elected! The non-elect of YaHVaH-Elohim (God) do not qualify! From ancient Israel with no king but YaHVaH-Elohim, all offices were elected under Moses. The Pilgrim(s)-Separatist(s) via the Mayflower Compact instituted the same knowing as ‘elect children of YaHVaH-Elohim’ chose-elected the elect to govern. All offices held by non-elect of YaHVaH-Elohim are invalid! Judicial fiat rebellion is gross-usurpation.
The original states had such requirements in original Constitutions. The word religion only meant Christian! All others properly identified as non-elect of God – are heathen(s) and pagan(s) and death-doomed. That nullifies most laws passed since 1789!
Can you recognize apostasy? "Let no one deceive you by any means; for that day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;" (2 Thessalonians 2:3 KJV)
“For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, And have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, If they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to an open shame.” (Hebrews 6:4-6 KJV)
And that’s what an apostasy is: a rebellion, an abandonment of the truth. The end times will include a wholesale rejection-rebellion of God’s revelation, a further “falling away” of an already fallen world. Have we arrived?
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
