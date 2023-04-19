Way beyond Sodom and Gomorrah! Let’s get real with each other for a minute.
If Graphene-Oxide, DNA altering-editing mRNA-lipid nanoparticles, RFID and nano circuitry, parasitic life forms, aborted fetal cells, and undisclosed secret ingredients were/are in pork, beef, chicken, lettuce, bananas, potatoes, carrots, pediatric vaccines and bugs and more would you eat or inject them? Did you foolishly get the mRNA kill shot?
Are most people no longer the creature(s) God made? As those were polluted (except Noah) in Geneses 6, would they/you ‘finally demand’ those poisoning man-plant-animals – making chimeras dammed of God – be put to death? Pre flood days – man, plants and animals had been corrupted by the fallen angels.
Today man, plants and animals are corrupted by diabolical, cunning, manipulative, cruel, extremely greedy oligarchs’ – in the service of their demonic masters finishing their planned intent to completely annihilate and destroy 95% of humanity. Is there evidence that 71% of people found dead at home under Beijing-Biden got the jab?
“And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird. For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies…
And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, ‘Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities…’
Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double. How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her…” (In part Revelation 18 KJV)
Remembering Concord and Lexington April 19, 1775!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
