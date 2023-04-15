Really Good! Modern technology further affirms the Shroud of Turin has been authenticated as the burial cloth of Jesus the Christ! The blood type on the shroud matches the facial cloth.
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing another lawsuit over nursing home deaths in New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the plaintiff alleging that Cuomo’s pride and “unmitigated greed” had led to needless deaths. Why haven’t ‘all’ the gangster governors been sued – especially Gulag-Lujan-Grisham and her cabinet in New Mexico?
The lawsuit filed by Sean Newman alleges that Cuomo and other top officials had exhibited “deliberate indifference” toward nursing home residents, causing 15,000 avoidable COVID-19 deaths. The death toll had been undercounted by as much as 50%. Newman’s parents died in early 2020 at nursing homes in the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Why do private citizens have to do the job of government? Where are the criminal arrest of governors and their cabinet nationwide? Sheriffs! Enforce the law! Families must develop and support cases that force government defendants and defense counsel to first admit that the evidentiary record of their public acts and documents conclusively shows they've launched both a covert-overt war with their staff upon America, which is becoming widely seen and understood.
There’s ample evidence to demonstrate Big Pharma were never subject to FDA procedures regulating or monitoring certified Good Clinical Practice (cGCP), certified Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), certified Good Laboratory Practice (cGLP), certified Good Distribution Practice (cGDP), dispensing, labeling, adverse effects monitoring, etc.!
The COVID-19 Fraud: The products are pharmaceutical drugs, devices, biologics or vaccines, but none of the FDA regulatory standards for safety and efficacy testing, manufacturing, distribution, dispensing, labeling were followed prior to dispensing and during use. Between the Obama regime and the Biden regime, over $15 trillion dollars has been printed and disappeared into thin air.
“Whom the gods would destroy; they first make brainless.” –Taylor Caldwell, in ‘Romance of Atlantis’.
“Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.” –John Wayne (1907-1979)
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
