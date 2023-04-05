It’s Passover week! It shouldn’t be lost that the political corrupt Sanhedrin of Christ’s day were upset when Jesus overturned the moneychanger’s tables and threatened the Sanhedrin’s power. So they did an illegal trial, paid blood money to Judas, used false witnesses and condemned without proper charges and chose a discredited criminal, Barabbas.
Such decision was to preserve their power and nation – better one man be condemned – to save their hides. When in fact the very act unbeknownst saved many and destroyed their nation 40 years later!
Gee! The wicked Satan inspired power threatened Marxist-Maoist in the Demonrat racketeering miscreants government gangster party, along with corrupt administrative state, the Deep State, have done the same to POTUS Donald John Trump on the testimony of a perjured convicted pettifogger shyster, a porn abased woman, and on correctable bookkeeping errors.
After scouring 11 million documents for several hundred businesses in five years found possibly some 34 bookkeeping errors! Really?! Read the book “Get Trump” for starters to get a well-written understanding of how far the American system has been corrupted. Truth is, there are thousands of non-fiction books that should be the basis to start probable cause investigations.
If they can indict POTUS Trump for nonsense, it’s time for 77 million in America to flood the courts with actual indictments of real crimes!
I think the principal expressed in these lyrics say much regarding the liars of our days – “I never knew a man could tell so many lies. He had a different story for every set of eyes. How can he remember who he's talking to? Cause I know it ain't me, and hope it isn't you…” –Neil Young
I know many won’t read those thousands of books as I have, so here are urls of a two-part documentary on why Americans are so passive in the presence of so much tyranny. https://www.worldviewweekend.com/brainwashed-america-parts-one-two and https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/brainwashed-america-part-2
There’s a war on America! The war is illegal, by rogue actors, who can and will be removed from power and tried for their war crimes.
Happy Passover-Easter! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
