“The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we are doing it” –Dr. Joseph Mengele
Have Biden, Azar, Becerra, Fauci, Walensky, and three million others been impersonating federal officials (18 USC 912)? Are all political offices suspect? Is the 2018, 2020 and 2022 election count null and void?
(18 USC 912) Whoever falsely assumes or pretends to be an officer or employee acting under the authority of the United States or any department, agency or officer thereof, and acts as such, or in such pretended character demands or obtains any money, paper, document, or thing of value, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.
Every single criminal political puppet being paid/bribed/blackmailed to destroy this country from the inside out also is subject to common law courts and hangin' trees – are in order – for all those found guilty of participation in treason, fraud, theft, exploitation, democide and genocide of the American people.
Offensive biological weapon products designed to kill targets are not vaccines, drugs or devices fraud, theft, attempted murder and murder are still crimes. Liars, thieves and murderers are still criminals. Passing laws, regulations and executive orders to facilitate crime, is still crime. Lawmakers and administrative officials who pass and implement unlawful laws and regulations are still criminals.
We the People must become plaintiffs, have sheriffs investigate fact patterns and help bring claims that drive a lawful/legal wedge to separate the legitimate U.S. government and public servants still operating under the U.S. Constitution and legitimate federal laws, from the CCP infiltrated/co-opted illegitimate U.S. government and embedded agents.
Is fraud and mass murder the official, authorized policy of the U.S. government? The identifiable people who are running the programs must get fired-arrested-indicted-trial-convicted-executed for crimes against humanity – criminal prosecution in their personal capacities.
The U.S. Constitution cannot be suspended, under federal pseudo-laws through fraudulent and actual national emergency and public health framework. Genocide criminals are subject to prosecution in their personal capacity, without recourse to sovereign, legislative, administrative or other immunities.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
