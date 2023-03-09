The New World Order piratical racketeer’s (NWOPR) want to destroy ‘all’ nations with color revolutions, digital-enslavement, created plandemics, famines of food, water, energy, debased currencies, censured speech, serfdom, and governmental lawlessness!
NWOPR want mankind so disgusted with infused-infiltrated-chaos-corruption inside all nation-state societal-strata – to herd populations – to accept Global Governance! Our response must be to decentralize!
New Mexico Constitution Article II – Bill of Rights Sec. 2. [Popular sovereignty.] All political power is vested in and derived from the people! Sec.13. [Privileges and immunities.] “Members of the legislature shall, in all cases except treason, felony and breach of the peace, be privileged from arrest during their attendance at the sessions of their respective houses…” the keywords “vested, except and arrest!”
Samuel Adams, a signatory on the Declaration of Independence and known as the ‘Father of the Revolutionary War’ sacrificed much to give us freedom and liberty from an oppressive Crown in Great Britain. If not for Adams’ relentless pursuit of freedom and birthing a new country -- colonists would’ve spent even more years wearing a yoke of the global-powerful across the Atlantic.
There’s no need for Russia or China to invade us because we’re being destroyed from traitors within! Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder, not a lifestyle! This NWOPR degrading of American power is facilitated by communists posing as democrats and greed-based traitors (Republicans) posing as crusaders for “free trade” and the global “free market.
Our response in the USA against NWOPR for failure of – “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion…“ is to fully utilize into operation “They shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest…” the keywords “except and arrest!” --
True patriots! The NWOPR developed recombinant bio-weaponized-spike-proteins from known SARSr-CoVs (SARS-CoV-2) ...reconstruct spike trimers…incorporated them into nanoparticles – ‘vaccines’ (spike protein nanoparticles) delivered via aerosol, surfaces, food and beverage systems, and syringe-needles.
Arrest the NWOPR! Reject Digital Enslavement! View https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSo6ELxAeaI and https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/reject-digital-enslavement
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
