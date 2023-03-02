In this most dangerous of times of infrastructures sabotaged, its essential Americans get truth! We the People can and must recapture our Republic. Independent media’s truthful reporting continues to replace the legacy-media fake-news traitors and unmask big tech corporations.
The Draconian, totalitarian, police surveillance state and all the unconstitutional “laws” being shoved down our throats copy the results of Bolshevik-Stalin's purges, gulags, Nazi Green Movement of pantheism and animism origin of climate hoax, Mao's "Great Leap (woke-origin) Forward" the Khmer Rouge's "Killing Fields", and hatred for all things Christian.
Did everyone see the bombshell dropped this week in Arizona with claims from Jacqueline Breger, who presented compelling forensic-claims with the Harris/Thaler Law Corporation, investigating multi-state racketeering and corruption? How bribed are New Mexico’s politicos?
During her testimony, she made startling claims about cartels, money laundering, trafficking of drugs and humans, open border, along with ballots and even control of elected officials.
“These documents have definitely evidenced multiple racketeering enterprises, which include narcotic sales, money laundering, tax evasion, payroll, theft, bankruptcy fraud, life insurance fraud, auto insurance fraud, bribing of elected and appointed officials, creating and modifying public record, falsifying professional licenses and related credentials, swatting individuals who pose a threat to these enterprises, and last but not least, election fraud.” –Jacqueline Breger
Did the January 6, 2021 process to certify state-electoral-count not have a proper forum? Did Pence and Pelosi schedule a joint session of Congress that meets the requirements for a quorum, as outlined in the 12th Amendment?
Most are still not aware that the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021 lacked a quorum. Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer agreed to only allowing 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans from each of the House and the Senate to participate on the House floor during the joint session, thus not meeting the 34 states represented in the House minimum (not 22) and 67 U.S. Senators minimum (not 22) to meet the 12th Amendment quorum requirement.
People! Biden and Harris aren’t properly elected! Every action by Biden is null and void! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
