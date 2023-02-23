Biden setting records: Record inflation! The $12 per hour minimum wage in New Mexico is only worth $9 purchasing power as of last year, even under $9 where inflation exceeds 30%. Inflation is an immediate non-legislative tax, so politicians can avoid the conversation of raising taxes and being removed from office.
Therefore traitor Joe Bidinflation promising no-new-tax-on-earners-making-less-than $400k is massive theft! Did you know the present fraudulent $ system has a debt-lien of $247k on everyone? Theft via the usury Federal Reserve System!
Government counts the dollar number and disregards the debauched value! The original 1792 Coinage Act made it a death offense (normally by hanging) to debauch the currency! POTUS LBJ, a real thief, removed that penalty in 1965.
Here’s in part Statute I. April 2, 1792 “An Act establishing a Mint, and regulating the Coins of the United States:
Section 19 – And be it further enacted, That if any of the gold or silver coins which shall be struck or coined at the said mint shall be debased or made worse as to the proportion of the fine gold or fine silver therein contained, or shall be of less weight or value than the same out to be pursuant to the directions of this act, through the default or with the connivance of any of the officers or persons who shall be employed at the said mint, for the purpose of profit or gain, or otherwise with a fraudulent intent, …”
“…and if any of the said officers or persons shall embezzle any of the metals which shall at any time be committed to their charge for the purpose of being coined, or any of the coins which shall be struck or coined at the said mint, every such officer or person who shall commit any or either of the said offenses, shall be deemed guilty of felony, and shall suffer death.”
Sheriffs! Being the 1792 Coinage Act is constitutional, and the 1965 Coinage Act is theft, fraud and unconstitutional! Arrest Biden and mint employed personnel circa 1965-2023 for High Crimes!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
