Why are 196 rogue countries including the U.S. (globalist) governments at war with humanity and acting against the people, killing and injuring the population? Is it the creation of fiat money where interest (usury) is charged and where ‘vast promises’ have been made by politicians buying voter support that can never be fulfilled? Do you remember, the love of money is the root of all evil?
Bankrupt governments are different from bankrupt corporations because they can fiat-print the money to stall the bankruptcy. America is bankrupt by fiat-design! The more people mass murdered instead of being forced to restructure the US government and its departments that cannot account for many, many, trillions of dollars keeps musical chairs in play!
When sovereign debts can’t be paid – to divert attention government(s) go to war, famine, pestilence, open borders, mayhem, sudden deaths, gender confusion mutilation, and perpetual problem-reaction-solution! Fiat usury is not limitless! At some point the ‘printing and stealing’ can no longer continue.
Several reserve currencies and numerous minor ones existed and ended historically. China was the first country to use fiat currency, circa 1000 AD. It bloomed when POTUS Richard Nixon introduced a law that canceled the direct convertibility of the U.S. dollar into gold. When the end point comes it’s extremely rapid and unstoppable.
U.S. monetary policy went “direct” in 2019, the hoax pandemic – pre-planned was kicked off to both cover this up (momentarily) and enable to shut down the economy while unleashing a tidal wave of printed money to further seize centralized power, cheapened assets, de-stabilize all societal-systems – manufacturing strategic chaos to remove power from any possible We the People opposition.
All the assaults on energy creation, food availability, out-of-whack balance sheets, i.e. the out-of-control liabilities isn’t only about retirees lulled into fat stupefaction by promises of socialist (nowhere) utopia. To the creditors – every person regardless of age is a “claim on assets.”
That’s why the push for life expectancy curtailing “humanity culling death jabs” is so massive in the West!
Sheriffs! Wake-up and arrest the identifiable criminals!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
