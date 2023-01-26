POTUS Donald John Trump as president was authorized to declassify and possess documents! Neither Biden nor Pence had any such authority and should be arrested and indicted straightaway!
But this is a diversion to lessen awareness that Biden’s visit in Mexico with Mexican and Canadian fellow traitors to their country via ‘executive agreement’ of treason bypassing the U.S. Senate took steps to dissolve the nations by creating a North American Union through the Declaration of North America (DNA) that all three have published.
One of the goals of the global cabal is to do away with nations – thereby centralizing all authority with private-public partnerships, which is Fascism. Fascism is the merging of government and corporations. So, by definition the whole world is Fascist!
This is why without an authority and delegated power from ‘We the People,’ Biotech worship: DOD-Pfizer contracts – have replaced federal constitutions and laws! DOD-DOJ-HHS fascism has replaced federal legislatures and courts!
Contracts are fascistic windows through which treasonous U.S. Government/DOD officials and other one-world-enslavement proponents at Davos, created mechanisms to transfer the governing authorities, national assets, and dissolving formerly sovereign states to the would-be central-control slave masters, under the pretext and claimed-but-illegitimate Medical Tyrannical ‘emergency powers’ of each Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) declaration.
These mechanisms deflect public attention away from the biggest threat to humanity! These centuries-old one-world-enslavement programs by the Royals, Fabian Socialists, Communists, Secret Societies, and other Satanic groups see humanity as rabble-cattle and themselves as high-flying – above-the-law – men and women who boast and implement long-standing, far-reaching diabolical plans at each successive World Economic Forum conference in Switzerland to destroy humanity.
All roads of despotism and war crimes and criminals lead to Davos, Tax-Free-Foundations, Central Banksters, subversive NGOs, UN, WHO, DOD, DARPA FBI, CIA, DIA, NSA, HHS, and many others! Hidden power transfers that have already taken place through institutional fronts as the World Health Organization – have hurt people worldwide, enabling 194 countries to go rogue!
We must block, actively-non-comply and bring these ongoing global-federal, criminal enterprises and war criminals to justice!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
