Interpol and the Swiss government missed the opportunity to arrest the most diabolical criminal racketeers this past week, all meeting in Davos. The groupings are those who have brought all the chaos to the world, as premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder directly, indirectly and accessories before during and after the fact with malice aforethought, acting with grave indifference to human life.
The World Economic Forum attendees’ openly discuss bringing down society, economy, and life systems worldwide. So we have all the elements for murder. There are over 400 local prosecutors and 1000s of sheriffs around the country to convene grand juries and present evidence of the contracts to develop research and manufacture offensive biological warfare weapons.
People in every jurisdiction (universal jurisdiction for crimes against humanity) have standing to bring these claims! You’ve already been damaged by the Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity if you have experienced any of the following: you’ve been exposed to the COVID-19 Virus; you’ve been coerced into taking a (fraudulent 97% false positive) Polymerase Chain Reaction (“PCR”) tests…
And, you’ve been coerced into taking a Frankenshot – COVID-19 experimental gene editing shot and/or you’ve been in close proximity to someone who has been inoculated with any of the four Western manufactured (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Astra Zeneca) COVID-19 jabs causing injury or death.
Crimes Against Humanity; provisions which allow “any State” or instrumentality thereof to prosecute Crimes is brought pursuant to 50 U.S.C. § 2441 et seq. under the Universal Jurisdiction. Jurisdiction and venue are proper under 18 USC §175 et Seq. in relation to Prohibitions with Respect to Biological Weapons Also see Holt v. Hobbs, 574 U.S. 352 (2015). These are criminal cases where compelling state interests are at issue.
Universal and local jurisdiction is provided by Articles 3, 4, and 5 of the Convention on the Non-Applicability of statute limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity per 18 USC § 2441 et seq. and Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide 18 USC §1091 irrespective of limitations imposed by 18 USCS § 3282].
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
