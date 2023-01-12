People! The illegitimate seating of Beijing Biden, human-trafficker Czar Harris, as well as 291 U.S. Representatives and 94 U.S. Senators violated the U.S. Constitution when they voted to certify the Electoral College without investigating allegations of election fraud and foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.
Many had hoped SCOTUS would hear the case Brunson v Adams 1:21-CV-00111-JNP-JCB But alas, the public servants won’t arrest themselves. We must via sheriffs arresting them!
Glorious 2023 Nuremberg 2.0 Military tribunals and common law remedies, unmasking of government gangsters, corrupt corporations, homicidal hospitals, mass-murder medical tyranny, mass-media deception, manufactured weather warfare, food and energy shortages and endless wars from Korea to Ukraine, not meant to be won, rather meant to be continuous but must be resolved.
Despotic governments fear humanity will end the trance and reject the globalist false-view of the world as they erase truth and their lies obvious to your eyes and ears became the truth. Fooled no more!
Half of this generation are un-teachable jabbed corpses. The ruling class has lost its function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud. Sophist-wordsmiths have corrupted thought through the corruption of language, where cultural Marxist ideas are so stupid that only the demon possessed believe them. Stupidity, conscious sabotage, and an infallible instinct for doing the wrong thing reigns today. But not much longer.
“Political language …is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” And “Real power is achieved when the ruling class controls the material essentials of life, granting and withholding them from the masses as if they were privileges”. –George Orwell
Just as the Bolsheviks in 1917 destroyed the high culture of Russia, the modern-day Marxists want every historical reference, document every statue and monuments of our heritage destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture repainted, every statue and street building, and school buildings renamed, every date altered.
We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false. –William J. Casey, CIA Director
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
