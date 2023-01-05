“When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.” –Thomas Jefferson
We have all spent years watching blatant government corruption, dereliction, treason, sedition to not protect our borders, putting illegals on the dole when ‘no one’ is to be allowed to migrate that would become a public charge, constitutional rights being trampled, and elections stolen – all with no one being held accountable.
The corrupt judiciary has blocked all lawsuits on the 2020 Big Steal! Claiming litigants lack standing. Telling We the People – We the Posterity that we lack standing to redress and hold public servants to account is like Satan telling YAHWAH to sit down and shut-up! The test for “standing” is entirely a judicial invention – usurpation. If everyone is injured or potentially injured then no one has “standing” – is absurd on its face.
Another pretend anti-constitutional power is “compelling governmental interest test,” which licenses public officials to abridge individuals constitutional rights and thereby exercise powers the Constitution withholds from those officials that has caused – national disaster of having an outright usurper purportedly “elected” as Pedo-President!”
The Founders warned us what would happen if we allowed the government to get too powerful and our liberties to erode. If the separation of powers began to fade, or control to be concentrated in the hands of just a few we’d have tyranny.
We got into the position as a country we’re in today, frankly for denying the 10 Commandments (Decalogue). The Decalogue is not religion – it’s law! We see all governments have gone rogue and are at war with humanity. It has happened over a long period of time. We were given warnings from history, and we’ve pretended somebody else is keeping an eye on that.
The good news is We the People can make all in public service, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Banks, lying media and monopolies – criminal defendants in 2023!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
