Lest we forget! “In the beginning God made the heaven and the earth…. And God said, Let us make man according to our image and likeness, and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the flying creatures of heaven, and over the cattle and all the earth, and over all the reptiles that creep on the earth…”
“And God made man, according to the image of God he made him, male and female he made them. And God blessed them, saying, ‘Increase and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion…’” –Genesis
John Adams quotes: “We Recognize No Sovereign but God, and no King but Jesus!” “The destiny of America is to carry the gospel of Jesus Christ to all men everywhere.” “The Declaration of Independence laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity.” "No people will tamely surrender their Liberties ...when knowledge is diffused and virtue is preserved.” “Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it.”
And, “We should be unfaithful to ourselves if we should ever lose sight of the danger to our Liberties if anything partial or extraneous should infect the purity of our free, fair, virtuous, and independent elections… “If an election is to be determined by a majority of a single vote, and that can be procured by a party through artifice or corruption, the Government may be the choice of a party for its own ends, not of the nation for the national good.”
“…the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness require it”. And, “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” And, “When economic power became concentrated in a few hands, then political power flowed to those possessors and away from the citizens, ultimately resulting in an oligarchy or tyranny.”
Words to live by! We’re guaranteed Republics not demonratocracies! More next time on mass murder duet – death shots and 5G!
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah 2022!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
