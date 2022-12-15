Fear not! Be courageous! Humanity has been here before! Our ancestors have confronted and destroyed many tyrants, despots, megalomaniacs, sexual deviants, psychopaths, sociopaths, child abusers sacrifice-mutilators, mass murderers, usurers, and just downright wicked individuals and globalist ghouls.
Now it’s our turn to stand against such evil in our day. The great awakening is underway!
“Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants”. –William Penn
Clearly the public servants cannot be in charge of deciding for themselves whether they should indict on criminal charges or not. It is our duty, people, as wise stewards (Luke 12:42) to bring servants thinking themselves masters back into subjection.
Our organic laws in full force are The Declaration of Independence – 1776 Articles of Confederation – 1777, The Ordinance of 1787 – The Northwest Territorial Government Constitution of the United States of America – 1787! See the first volume of Statutes at Large.
Every state must have an organization of grass roots America lovers that work together to solve this huge election fraud problem. Are the sheriffs going to arrest Big Tech, Big Pharma, Central Bankers, Fauci, Zuckerberg, opting machine company owners and workers involved in the 2020 Big Steal and now 2022 Fraud for all of their crimes?
Sheriffs with 20 million veterans deputized in the 3,100 plus counties seating grand juries and arresting perpetrators are the peaceful lawful remedies for us to stop the fraud and stop the fraudsters! “Before any man can be considered as a member of Civil Society, he must be considered as a subject of the Governor of the Universe. –James Madison
“This law of nature, being coeval with mankind and dictated by God Himself, is of course superior in obligation to any other. It is binding over all the globe in all countries, and at all times: no human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this; and such of them as are valid derive all their force, and all their authority, mediately or immediately, from this original.” –Sir William Blackstone
We’ve much to do! God will help us Restore our Republics.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
