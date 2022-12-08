On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Oahu Territory of Hawaii and killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians. 1,178 people were wounded, and they destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including eight battleships. America declared war and entered WWII.
Where’s the same proper response to the China virus? Where are the sheriffs and U.S. Marshals to investigate and arrest those causing in recent months 60,000 children injured and dead, along with 4,571 unborn baby (fetal) deaths following COVID-19 toxic-weaponized-jabs? That’s a 5,000% increase in unborn baby deaths following COVID-19 shots.
A study done in 2011 for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, less than 1% of all vaccine injuries are ever reported to VAERS.
That means we are looking at around 450,000 unborn baby (fetal) deaths as a result of the COVID-19 shots! Stop the infanticide! Some teachers are also now starting to come forward and publicly state that they are seeing an increase in “sudden deaths” among the children in their schools.
Children don’t just get myocarditis and have heart attacks! To learn with millions of others, watch the ‘Died Suddenly’ documentary https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
Stop the mass murder jabs and arrest ‘all’ the jabbers! Local health departments have gone rogue, sticking needles in people’s arms because they get financial-kickbacks from the federal government. Over 70,000 illicit-locations are offering the updated COVID-19 vaccines, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has taken steps to expand to even more locations.
Every public servant in Washington D.C. and state level, in office since 2020, as well as every state governor and their cabinet in all 50 states who allow these death-shots to continue are guilty of criminal intent to commit mass murder! Arrest them all!
Is open borders, child trafficking, runaway 50% food inflation, destructive Fed interest rate hikes, eliminating the oil supply, rising unemployment, wage stagnation, devastating homelessness, 65% higher drug mortality, massive food shortages, $60-billion laundered through Ukraine, and 400% higher "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome" (SADS), what voters wanted in 2022 along with election fraud? Really!?
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
