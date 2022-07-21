HEY AMERICA! MAYDAY-MAYDAY-MAYDAY! PART 2
Hey Interpol! Hey U.S. Marshals! Hey County Sheriffs – isn’t there a cause? Isn’t there minimally ‘probable cause’ to seat Grand Juries to investigate crimes? We’re contending with (modernity tares) the same ‘Cainite seed of the serpent’ that David did in 1 Samuel 17: 29-58.
The cooking pot is hot and the globalist-beast(s) are boiling humanity as boiled frogs! Humanity must jump and escape from the infernal boiling kettle! Health is the most important thing we have under attack today by traitors!
Law enforcement – especially Constitutional-C.L.E.O.-Sheriff’s – must arrest the enemies of humanity and alien looters-invaders of our country! Armed Americans by the millions are standing ready to assist sheriffs disciplined command structure! Just sound the Clarion call in all 3,000 plus counties!
Is there a spinning wheel ‘conspiracy of evil and death triangle’ between legacy-corporate-media, Transnational Big Pharma, and perjured oaths of Democide-Dem’s and Rino’s? They poison food, air, water and words – committing crimes of omission and commission. Safe and effective is just a mantra!
The new media (Glenn Beck) unmasked Congress fencing Big Pharma and corporate media! Congress spending over $1 Billion in advertising death-doomed COVID-19 weaponized jabs. Are hospitals covering up COVID-19 weaponized jab baby deaths – by cremating babies themselves? How many more children will be harmed or killed in the name of COVID-19 booster jabs, Big Pharma, and Big Government depopulation agenda?
Reuters reported Paul and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), recently bought up to $5 million in stocks in a semiconductor company coming right before the Senate is set to vote on a competition bill that would give a $52 billion subsidy to the semiconductor industry! Is insider trading still a crime?
Agenda 21 and the “Green (2030) agenda” blocking investment in water, power, and other infrastructures essential to life – suspects are – food cartels, Goldman Sachs, hedge fund managers, plutocrat fronted World Wildlife Fund and other ‘green finance swindles!’
We must stop the ruination of farmers and ranchers akin to Stalin’s circa 1932-33 genocide Holodomor (death by Hunger) in the Ukraine, wherein millions starved! Here is two minutes of clown world Demon-rats lying about inflation [pic.twitter.com/xd8uDqv5yK]
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
