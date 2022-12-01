Be of good cheer! American Thanksgiving 2022 and much that was hidden is being revealed! World Democide Conference (aka G-20 self-appointed demigods) announces Mark of the Beast System – traitor Joe Biden calls for World ID to travel, buy and sell and the Frenchie fraud openly declares desire for only one global authority – themselves!
All of Christendom must oust and arrest them and refuse to partake in their satanic system! Use the most powerful “N” word! No!
There’s a strong position to ‘lawfully nullify’ the illegitimate, fraudulent, un-certifiable, unconstitutional, and unlawful 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections in Arizona and seek to hold a new election immediately! The election process laid out in the Arizona Constitution and Statutes, i.e. pursuant to ARS 16-442(B) wasn’t followed!
The Arizona Constitution makes clear in Article 7 Section 7 that it is only legal votes that must determine the outcome – and uncertified machines in 2018, 2020 and 2022 cannot create legal votes! Incurable uncertainty is present!
All the government offices in Arizona are empty and vacant! All pretending to hold office are impersonators and defendant felons! All actions of these impersonators 2018-2022 are void ab initio!
The federal “Help America Vote Act” (HAVA), which Arizona adopted into its laws in ARS 16-442(B), requires that voting machines must be "certified" by an "accredited test lab". The labs hired to certify the voting machines had lost their accreditation prior to the 2020 elections. One lab’s accreditation expired in 2017!
On this basis, the voting machines involved ‘all across Arizona’ weren’t certified and therefore the voting machine’s results wouldn’t be "certifiable," thereby invalidating the voting results and legality of "certification" of Arizona’s 2018, 2020 and now 2022 elections. How about New Mexico and all other states?
Any and ‘all’ votes cast on the uncertified machines are un-certifiable, therefore the election(s) are nullified not merely de facto. New paper-ballot, one-day in person voting (with few exceptions) is warranted and required. Get rid of all machines in all 3,000 plus counties, America! Garbage in – garbage out! Machines can and have been programmed to steal elections!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
