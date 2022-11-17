Demonrat Election fraud, China cyber-attacks and money-laundering allegations via Ukraine slush-fund evidence kickbacks are building!
Demonrat Election fraud evidence across America again, again, and again, especially in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia are overwhelming and actionable! This demands-necessitates new, same-day paper ballot only elections – immediately!
State elections with all the fake, fraud and corruption to prevent same-day casting of votes in dominate Republican districts and precincts, with plethora machine errors make true counts unverifiable, thus elections cannot be certified! Term ‘crime spikes’ are provable!
All candidates that lost in New Mexico should demand full forensic audits immediately! Who will finally perform the Lawful Arrests after all the fraud(s)? What are the elected Sheriffs doing about these Treasonous Felonies?
Americans have guns for removing tyrannical governments. Sheriff and lawful arrests made by the citizenry are the People's Militias.
Crimes are taking place in front of everyone's eyes, and yet the only thing that’s happening is bitching' and crying foul! Many seats for Congress are stolen! The Demonrats just keep counting and counting for weeks until they win? Are we going to let corrupt judges block anything being done? Are we going to stand up for the Constitution and the United States of America?
We thought the machines were to count votes faster? No! It takes longer to install the illegal ballots! It’s not who votes that counts, it is who counts the votes that matters. The machines must be deep-sixed! The Demonrat modern-day Bolsheviks’ are so power addicted they’ll risk treason charges!
The Demonrats worked with the globalist deep state to steal the 2022 Midterm Elections, further plummeting America into Technocratic Dictatorship! Demonrats invert reality and project their own hate onto whites and Christians. Demonrats accuse white traditionalists and Christians as being "Nazis" and "bigoted," but the reality is its Demonrats that hate more than anyone. Demonrats hate all non-demonrats and seek to enslave us all!
Demonrats attack Christendom and the white race. They always deflect from themselves by injecting "you're like Hitler, the tyrant" and "you Nazi" while it is Demonrats who are imposing tyranny onto the world and implementing democide-genocide onto humanity.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
