There’s no doubt the world has fallen into chaos, degeneracy, shortages, inflation and nonsense! America in a few days will jump into the abyss of forever neo-serfdom, or start the process of rescue and restoration of our Republic! But first, some good news!
In October, the New York State Supreme Court reinstated all employees who had been fired for failing to be vaccinated, ordering back pay, and says the state violated rights, acted arbitrary and capricious, notes: Being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.
Many of those fired were peace officers and firefighters. Kudos to all who courageously stood against war crimes and medical tyranny!
The pathogen named COVID-19 was released circa September-December 2019. Said CRISPR computer generated Chimera pathogen, was used as a pretext-front to coerce the American public into Martial Law Medical Tyranny taking experimental novel mRNA and adenovirus injections that the CDC and NIH later falsely named 'vaccines’ to seek legal immunity.
CRISPR/Cas9 (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a technology that allows for the editing of genes within organisms. These injectable toxins were in clinical trials for nearly a decade in various forms and couldn’t be approved by the FDA because they’re so dangerous; such that ‘all’ of the test animals in the Phase 2 clinical trials died or were killed!
America (as international law) adopted legislation arising from the Nuremberg trials in 1947 in order to protect Americans from unlawful and unforgivable medical experimentations – including 18 USC 2441 War Crimes such as torture, cruel or inhuman treatment, performing biological experiments, murder, mutilation or maiming, and intentionally causing serious bodily injury.
There’s no valid reason whatsoever for any instrumentality of the U.S. Government, state or local, to mandate or otherwise aid in the distribution of these deadly injectable poisons – they’re war crimes as defined in 18 USC 2441, et seq. As such, all persons involved in the production, distribution, mandating, promoting or otherwise (in any capacity) are complicit in these war crimes.
There’s no qualified immunity! We the People will be seeking lawful redress and punishment for those who have abused their position in government.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
