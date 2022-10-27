Did you know up until circa mid-1860s all election ballots were public information? No secret ballot(s)! Just as the US Congress publically votes, so did – We the People! Secret ballots opened the door to fraud – electronic voting machines furthered the fraud and must be banned! Election integrity requires one day in-person-voting as before with few exceptions!
It’s very easy to fix. Hereafter ‘all’ ballots must have individual serial numbers, watermarks, and inked thumb print on ‘all’ transacted ballots. Votes must be public so voters can verify a proper tallying! The first watermark on a bill dates to Italy circa 1200s, the English circa 1400s, to prevent counterfeit money for revolutionary governments.
November 8, 2022 must be in person and only paper ballots with hand counting! No voting machines! Counties can phone call the results! Encrypted Social Security numbers on federal election ballots would ensure that non-American citizens couldn’t vote for our country’s leaders.
How many 2020 ballots were counterfeit, counted multiple times, and included dead folks and illegal aliens? That’s why Demonrats don’t even want voter IDs. The big city organized crime Demonrat political machines have 1860s to present continually falsified elections – but not the whole country like the Big Steal of 2020!
Cameras caught tens of millions of mail-in (secret) ballots and thousands of “mules” loading and reloading ballots (for Biden) into machines and drop boxes in the 2020 treasonous election coup d'état steal! Where’s the prosecution for fraud, forgery, conspiracy and treason? America captured by fraudulent elections, not military conquest! Pitiful! (See documentary ‘2000 Mules’)
Every paper money has its own unique serial number, watermarks as well as every check written against a bank account. Why aren’t voting ballots created this way? Voting ballots are much more important, as our entire Constitutional Republic was captured and defeated in 2020! Make changes – now!
People! Demand serial numbers and water marks on every voting ballot! Systematically end the fraud and ‘stop the steal’ of future elections in this country. On Oct. 7, 2022 the Delaware Supreme Court ruled mail-in ballots unconstitutional, as well as same day registration pushed through by Demonrats.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
