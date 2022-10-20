This is a clarion call to patriots and faithful-leadership in the 3,000 plus counties and 19,600 plus cities: Since January 2020, the U.S. government and 50 state governments lied to the American people! The fraudulent plandemic outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 and the pretend-lawfulness, safety and effectiveness of government-directed measures addressing the fraudulent national emergency were treasonous!
POTUS Thomas Jefferson directed posterity to bind government(s) with the chains of the Constitution. Moles to traitor Joe Biden types have greatly weakened or totally removed all the chain-links. The restoration of our 50 republics must form within counties and cities! There’s a modern-day Paul Revere call for inactive veterans, former sheriffs, retired police and first-responders to be ‘poll watchers’ and ‘ballot counters’ to maintain election integrity! Volunteer now!
So please, those who put constitution above party, do this new mission at the county level to help save America! Understand the election fraud tactics! Exercise integrity tools for counting and chain-of-custody! Watch the management of the 2022 general election and hold them directly and personally accountable, if they fail to run a sound election Nov. 8.
People! Stop complying! Stop participating in government atrocities! Reveal to others the U.S. government/state government(s) lies and usurpations. We’ve been under phony national emergencies since circa 1917 when the ‘trading with the enemy act’ was modified to include Americans circa 1933. The corollary lies have falsely-authorized absolute concentration of power within the federal executive branch and administrative agencies.
The U.S. government has attempted to suspend the U.S. Constitution!
Constitutions, legislatures and courts capable of blocking the systemic Military Medical Martial Law atrocities they’ve committed to date are now attempting to render permanently via UN treaty! We the People at the county level must remain loyal to the restoration of the supreme law of the land, unalienable, inherent natural rights Creator endowed within the Decalogue to each human being, and strict liability limits on the power of government to interfere with our lives.
The U.S. government has illegitimately ordered us to participate in the global genocide it has been directing since January 2020, actively or passively. We must Notice and Demand Medical Integrity!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
