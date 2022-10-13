Are readers familiar with the phrase 86ed? You know – you’re fired – get out!
Are Patriots fed up with the ‘141 nations conquering us’ to destroy our society with looting, vagabonds, wanderers, pedophiles, child-traffickers, rapists, arsonists, diseases, drugs, gangs, mafia, RICO-criminals, subversives, revolutionaries, saboteurs, fugitives and such dissimilar dependent-class cultures overrunning our southern border with Mexico?
Good news! Many COVID-19 lawsuits are being filed! Families demand indictments against ‘all’ the perpetrators that premeditatedly murdered’ millions with the COVID-19 jabs and grossly injured many more millions, too!
America comprehends the treasonous 2020 election coup d'état steal, mass-murder, false-imprisonment lockdowns, disease causing mask-wearing, destruction of the greatest number of employers – small businesses – falsely declared ‘non-essential’ and diabolical economic destruction of the middle-class! We demand redress-of-grievance justice!
POTUS Ronald Reagan in good faith signed two laws in 1986 on immigration and vaccines respectively. The immigration law granted amnesty to some three million illegal aliens on the premise, provision and intent that our border would be highly protected and immigration lessened and highly vetted! We haven’t been protected from illegal immigration!
The law on vaccines removed ‘all’ product-liability to vaccine-makers on the premise, provision and intent that ‘all’ vaccines would be rigorously, routinely tested for safety and effectiveness. Recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests uncovered that ‘not one’ vaccine has properly been tested for safety and efficacy since 1986! That’s correct! Not One!
Such laws by operation of law are 86ed – void ab initio – thereby revert back to the former law. All vaccines circa 1986-2022 are demonstrably-toxic and have many ingredients causing many diseases experienced by man and beasts.
When Judas-servants fail to ministerial fully perform – that’s dereliction(s) of duty! Thus, the laws on immigration and vaccines are what they were pre-1986.
I Notice and Demand Border Patrol, Constitutional Sheriffs, Federal Marshals and I.C.E. round up and deport ‘all’ illegal aliens here pre- and-post-198, including those improperly granted amnesty! Also arrest ‘all’ vaccine-makers!
Those that prospered here can deport and mentor home countryman. So, all immigration law is illegal and unlawful post 1986. All vaccine indemnity post-1986 is illegal and unlawful! We the People must lawfully assist law enforcement in arresting wrongdoers, deporting illegals and restoring our Constitutional Republic!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
