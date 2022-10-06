By judging their corrupt fruits – the most insidious-dangerous form of power to threaten the material-spiritual well-being of humanity which holds every civilized and semi-civilized people in its merciless grasp by appropriating to themselves all the productive resources of the world are Blackrock, Fidelity, and Central Banks.
The fake-news press, the pusillanimous pulpit, and the traitorous politician-judge-executive of our day kneel to its globalists’ medical tyrannical ends!
The gigantic combination of the central bankers’ – a powerful international cabal of usurers asserting a superiority above ‘all’ jurisdictions via Judas-servants of all nations who willingly pontificate the decrees of usury bankers via statute books of the respective states are facts that can be sustained by irrefutable evidence!
The usurious international monetary power now menaces the very life of this nation, and the people must dethrone it and subordinate it to their will! American liberty is vanishing. The Declaration of Independence, which announced the true principles of government, our protest against the rapacious hegemony-money-power composed of 1776 England has reconstituted via the United Nations and World Economic Forum.
We the People now demand from our elected leaders, and vow to remember – by survivors/estate executors of victims killed by NIH-CDC hospital homicide-protocols including restraint, starvation, Remdesivir/Veklury and ventilators. Counts include negligence, gross negligence, neglect, medical malpractice, medical assault and battery and negligence per se!
Charges, resignation, termination of Anthony Fauci and civil-criminal investigation of his actions, also criminal-civil investigation of those involved with ‘any’ gain-of-function research for the creation of SARs-COV2, the deceptive and misleading push for the bio-weapon gene-therapy injections, RICO and fraud claims involving the “Trusted News Initiative,” the drug companies, hospital systems, and many government personnel must be produced!
We demand all raw-data’ submitted documents related to the shots and COVID “pandemic- passed on the state level. Liability for injury from vaccines must be under the same rules as any other product!
Our constitutions recognize the absolute right to reject medical treatment or vaccination of any type for ‘any’ reason! Our local law enforcement to uphold their oaths to uphold the Constitution and refuse to enforce unconstitutional mandates! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
