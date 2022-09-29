“The best way to destroy the capitalist system is to debauch the currency.” –Vladimir Lenin, leader of the 1917 Russian Revolution
Leviticus 25:36-37: "Take thou no usury of him, or increase; but fear thy God; that thy brother may live with thee. Thou shalt not give him thy money upon usury, nor lend him thy victuals for increase."
America is at war! WWIII! But not a conventional war waged with tanks, battleships and planes in conventional battlefields, not yet!? It’s a secret deceptive type of war whose battleground is the people’s minds. Its main weapons are fear, doubt, cowardice, silent bio-weapons, EMF pollution, weather warfare, debt–usury, propaganda-brainwashing by half-truth media liars, cunning and duplicity.
Usury interest causes inequality, jealousness, selfishness, and immorality among society. Famous Roman thinkers, such as Lucius Seneca, Marcus Cicero, and Marcus Cato – Cato even compared usurers to murderers. St. Basil the Great, St. Grégoire de Nazianze, St. Grégoire de Nysse, and St. Augustine of Hippo, argued that charging interest was against the core principles of the Church.
There’s not one white western nation that has not been flooded with usury delusion. Like the serpents that attacked the children of Israel in the wilderness, they came in without observation. For there’re certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God Yahwah into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God Yahwah Eloheem, and our Lord Jesus Christ the anointed Yahwah.
The immense evils lurking in America’s Federal Reserve System of banking – a system that has produced boom-bust-panics at will, and which is the active abettor of the stock speculators, bankrupting hard working farmers and ranchers perpetually leveraged, industrial predator tyrants, the enormously overcapitalized and oppressive trusts, and foundations are causing the greatest struggles for humanity.
The eruption between these usury-banks and the people will take place soon in the ‘greatest struggle the world ever witnessed’ between the usurping banks on the one hand and the people on the other. Some remedies next time.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
