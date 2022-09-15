In March-April 2020 I reported in this forum that the death-cults had combined to beta test implementing the themes of ‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Orwellian 1984’ and ‘Brave New World’ under the false-flag pretense of medical tyranny via a phony plandemic! Remember?
Problem, Reaction, Solution and Agenda 2030 of engineered mass murder, food famines, energy shortages, prisoner-training lockdowns, unlawful wealth transfers, theft by inflation, chaos, confusion – as a plethora of overt and covert criminal conspiracies layer-upon-layer of full spectrum dominance is now fully operational!
This war is a slam-dunk win between 8 billion people vs 10 million satanic predators. We the People must take their assault on humanity personally! “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” –Thomas Jefferson
All ‘Citizens of the United States’ must honor the Constitution, protect God-given liberty from attack, and protect and defend our homeland invaded at the southern border! How many family members and friends have died or been injured from the weaponized COVID-19 bio-weapon jab? How much life, liberty and property losses have ‘you readers’ experienced?
All American states and 3,000 plus county-populations victimized by the federal government Gestapo! We the People must be vigilant and preserve justice and truth now and in the future, not only for this country, but also for every American family!
Our federal and state constitutions (all counties, cities, corporations within) are trusts. All elected and appointed are employed by We the People as trustees. Trustees take an oath to be faithful to these trusts and to We the People. Trustees can be removed by arresting them when in violation of ‘any’ provision of these trusts!
The trustee crimes are numerous – every jurisdiction infiltrated and subverted at every level – false-flag events, cover-ups, subversive programs and criminal syndicates that require mass arrests are ripe! Ruby Ridge assault on the Weaver family, WACO Davidians murdered, TWA Flight 800 missile shoot-down, OKC bombing, and 911 bombing and agencies involved and most recently COVID-19 and those experimental gene therapy injections.
False Environmentalism, Political Think Tanks, the Club of Rome, the Bilderberg Group, and the World Economic Forum, et cetera, are outlaws!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
