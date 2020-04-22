Our family moved to Truth or Consequences 2-1/2 years ago and plans on never moving away.
I have come to know many of the small business owners and consider T-or-C my hometown. Our community needs to support the small businesses here during this difficult time so that we don't become a ghost town.
I challenge everyone to donate the money you would have spent at our town’s small businesses, if not for this blasted virus. If you had to cancel a salon appointment, then take the money you would have spent there, including the tip, put it in an envelope with your nail tech or hair dresser’s name on it and slip it in the front door. If you would have gone bowling, then do the same for Bedroxx Bowling, as well as one of the other great shops in town! You can even try to purchase a gift certificate for yourself to use after the businesses opens back up. You get the idea!
Let’s support our community and show our appreciation by giving what you can to help keep small business alive in T-or-C!
P.S. I'm not a business owner.
s/Charlie Mare
PO Box 3547
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.