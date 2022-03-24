Mush, mush you dog’s, as the mushers head north, 10,049 miles to home. It's been a long winter, with lots of snow, and I love it.
I do miss the warm days in T-or-C, when I was a snowbird in your small town. My friends and good times I will never forget, you will always be with me. My brother and wife used to live behind the Senior Center, and now live in Iowa. For a birthday gift, I want to give him a year's subscription of your wonderful paper – the Sentinel. And wish everyone in town a happy day…
Mush Mush, Your Friend,
s/Moose Snort John
HC 39 Box 8362
Talkeetna, AK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.