Thank you, Mary Cavett, about being concerned about the WiFi fog; plus, other mental health issues caused by the new meters.
s/C.V. Kropp
710 Marr St.
T-or-C, NM
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:49:37 AM
Sunset: 07:21:30 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:50:16 AM
Sunset: 07:20:08 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:50:56 AM
Sunset: 07:18:45 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:51:35 AM
Sunset: 07:17:23 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:52:15 AM
Sunset: 07:16 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:52:55 AM
Sunset: 07:14:38 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 5mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:53:34 AM
Sunset: 07:13:15 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.