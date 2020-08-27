It has recently been suggested in this paper that people who wear masks are a bunch of idiotic morons heading straight into the arms of Satan. At the opposite extreme, some would have us wear a mask when walking down an empty street, chatting with a neighbor over the back fence at a reasonable distance, or hiking far from other people. For those who would prefer to sidestep a useless quagmire of conflict and divisiveness, perhaps we can find a middle path.
You don't have to be a Neo-Nazi or be labeled a conspiracy theorist to perceive a certain threat in the current situation. Both Bernie Sanders and Robert Reich have been pointing out for years that a tenth of one percent of the population in this country own half the wealth. It stands to reason that it's easy for the corporate-owned media to scare and distract the public, and keep it looking the other way, while these same multi-national companies illegally pillage and lay waste huge expanses of our public land for their own short term profit, and rip away years of environmental protection laws that were built to ensure our very survival.
To forbid people to gather can be anti-democratic and pre-totalitarian. The right to assemble is not just “in” the Constitution, but helps form the basis of it; it is foundational. It is crucial right now to persevere, to not give up. There are still thousands of reputable journalists, public officials, and private citizens who maintain and uphold their integrity in the face of mass confusion, and who are doing their very best to separate fact from fiction in order to do the right thing.
It is my understanding that COVID-19 is not actually a strong enough virus to take out chunks of the population, and I realize that this is not a popular view. But before you label me a COVID denier, which I am not, please hear me out.
It is neither lively nor intelligent for the public to behave like sheep to the slaughter, but to wear a mask in an enclosed public space where we all have to shop for necessities together is respectful, considerate and prudent. Even if case numbers are being falsely reported in some areas, as they may be, still it is wise to avoid spreading the little bug, and wise to be patient with the fear and uncertainty a lot of people are feeling as this dreamlike world of shutdown continues to unfold, with no end in sight.
It’s wise to be patient with people's anger, born of fear. Most of us have strong enough immune systems to remain asymptomatic if exposed. But for the vulnerable among us, to come down with it can be a horrible experience, exhausting and depressing, not to mention deadly, for some. We seem to have a relatively low number of cases in this county so far. Let's keep it that way. If the many cannot care for the few, what kind of community do we have?
And let's stop labeling each other, people! We are all friends in this town, que no? Surely clear thinking, patience and compromise will see us through this peculiar time frame, and in this way I think we can all ask the aforementioned Satan to return to his fiery realm, while we put our faith in the perfect love that surrounds and protects us all, always, now and forever.
Blessings to everyone, and please come to class on September 28!
s/Susan Priya Davies
brainsymmetrysf@gmail.com
T-or-C, NM
