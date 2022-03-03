Her column encourages me to read the Sierra County Sentinel on a weekly basis. Many thanks for her well thought out thoughts.
s/Rebecca Otero
T-or-C, NM
A clear sky. Low near 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A clear sky. Low near 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 4, 2022 @ 7:04 pm
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:33:31 AM
Sunset: 06:08:39 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A clear sky. Low near 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:32:16 AM
Sunset: 06:09:27 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 23 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:01 AM
Sunset: 06:10:15 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WSW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:29:45 AM
Sunset: 06:11:02 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM
Sunset: 06:11:50 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:27:12 AM
Sunset: 06:12:37 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:55 AM
Sunset: 06:13:23 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.