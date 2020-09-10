We just got home from a 3700-mile, nine state family-car-camping-adventure. We saw a lot of small towns trying to thrive – or stay alive. From Rangely, CO, to Ely, NV, to Springerville, AZ, to Hurricane, UT, we saw struggle, dedication, pride, and some rough edges.
Returning to T-or-C, we were reminded of why we moved here. A little more than four years ago we rolled down Date Street, we saw economic activity and community pride. As we got into the downtown, we saw its unique, historic, artsy aesthetic against a desert mountain backdrop. We learned about the town's intriguing history as a place of health and healing and also a wild nightlife with bars on every corner. We talked to friendly people, made connections, and decided to come back.
We saw all the same things when we rolled into town a few days ago, but with fresh eyes. We were reminded that the town stands out among its peers and it's no wonder it caught our eye four years ago.
Thanks to all of you who have made this place what it is. We're happy to be back.
s/Marianne Blaue & Family
T-or-C, NM
