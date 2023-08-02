At first glance, one might say our town is going through a phase of growth. This may be true, however not all growth is equal.
For instance, tumorous growths are not considered positive developments. In orchards, growth has to be constantly pruned and kept, recognizing the difference between un-kept, non-productive branches and fruit bearing wood.
In our small town, this which may be mistaken for growth, I would like to more accurately define. Just as we wouldn't praise the growth of an incredibly obese person to further obesity, we shouldn't applaud this deformation of an addition to an historic downtown (the planned 24ish homes, vigorously violating all variances, at the end of Wyona St).
Calling this positive growth is like calling the hump on the back of Quasemodo a positive growth. This is a deformity of development, not simply because of the potential (read likelihood) these homes will be sold simply for STR's (again, not good growth), but for a myriad of other legitimate reasons.
I see this, and the people cheering it, and I think of some far-off Star Trek episode, where I, Kirk, go on a landing party to visit a decrepit and deformed species, where the king is the one with the most lesions, or warts, or extra toes where his fingers should be. Meaning to say, it's quite sad and pathetic.
If you just skipped to the end, the point of this is, we should control and guide our growth so it doesn't get deformed.
s/Kyle Smith
T-or-C, NM
