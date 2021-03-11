Just want to let everyone know that Art Walk this Saturday is the occasion of the Grand Opening of Growing Independence at 417 North Broadway in T-or-C. The storefront, dedicated to supporting local organic vegetable growing, will open at 10 a.m., and going forward, will be staffed by volunteers.
Hundreds of vegetable starts are offered at market prices to support the non-profit effort. Flagship Romance is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. to kick off the festivities. During the performance, the starts will be available at the rear entrance accessible between the sections of the colorful new patio of The Bistro Restaurant on Sims Street across from the Palm Tree Plaza.
Growing Independence is an affiliate of The Bountiful Alliance. Information on the Community Garden and the long-term project of building a sustainable greenhouse to provide winter food security in T-or-C will be available. Anyone with southwest gardening knowledge wishing to volunteer a couple of hours a week at the store is welcome to apply. Call 575-223-0989.
Sincerely yours,
s/David Amin Dawdy
for
Sophia Unity Foundation
F.I.N. 47-1998289 (non-profit)
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.