Let’s work together for growing independence!
I see a world out of balance. The natural circle is broken. There has been a lot more taking than giving back. In our way of living, we have forgotten one half of the circle. As a result, we will be experiencing more violent swings in weather, and our life will be harder as a result.
Our basic needs are food, shelter, and security. The first is provided by farming and ranching. We in the city need to pitch in. We think an ounce of prevention is well worth a pound of cure. If we act today our future in Sierra County will be much more secure and prosperous in the years ahead. By working together we can serve the needs of those who depend upon us, who look up to us for guidance. This initiative will help make us whole.
Help us raise money to build vegetable greenhouses this fall and winter, So, come next spring we will have an abundance of wholesome food for our children, our elderly, and ourselves, and conserve water in our arid environment and at the same time. We can train the coming generation to thrive by their own knowledge and work.
If you are in a position of leadership in your church or civic club or know someone who is, please pass this letter on. End government handouts by teaching us how to work as a community for growing independence.
Sincerely yours,
s/David Dawdy
T-or-C, NM
